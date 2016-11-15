Bill and Ben win King’s Lynn 200 Club Golf Day

The annual 200 Club Golf Day at King’s Lynn Golf Club was held on Sunday, November 6, writes Mrs Denise Hornigold.

The weather was kind for everyone for the first 10/11 holes, but unfortunately there were heavy showers on and off despite this there were some very good scores.

After the golf 53 members all enjoyed an excellent meal.

Winners: 1 Ben Hornigold and Bill Brice 41pts, 2 David Baker and Helen Marsters 39pts, 3 Richard Brown and Alyson Wise 37pts.

Other results

Ladies. Hi-Low Stableford: 1 Rosie Russell & Jenny Ebbs 38pts, 2 Fan Brown & Janet Yeomans 37pts.

Flag Competition

Div. 1: Mary Wilson on 18th green. Div. 2: Diane Mann on the 19th green, Div. 3: Jenny Ebbs on the 19th fairway.