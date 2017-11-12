Bill claims honours at King’s Lynn Golf Club event

On a fine sunny, autumn Friday afternoon, 24 past captains of Lynn Golf Club played and challenged for the Captain’s Cup, which was presented by Jeff Staines, who was captain of the club back in 1982.

After the game, the immediate past captain, Kwai Li, thanked all concerned for making this traditional event successful.

Maggie Clarkson, immediate past ladies’ captain, congratulated all involved and presented this year’s winning prize to Bill Brice, who secured a successful score of 37 points.

The event also invited the club’s current ladies’ and club captains to compete and for dinner as their guests.