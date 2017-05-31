Bircham A do cup double; Snoring take first Fakenham table tennis title

The 2016/17 season in the Fakenham Table Tennis League finished with Little Snoring ‘A’ becoming league champions for the first time.

The Snoring team of David Foster, Chris Fuller, Steve Price, Steve Damms, Garry Crew and Mike Thornton won all of their 16 league matches and in the process scored 219 points out of possible 240.

The battle for the runners-up spot went down to the last game of the season as Billingford managed the 7-3 win they needed against Thorpe Nelson to put them level on points with Bircham A and securing second place only by virtue of games won.

Although Bircham A narrowly missed out on second in the league, the team of Andy Marsh, Aaron Howell and Laura Marsh won both of the cup competitions by beating Billingford 5-3 in the Doubles Cup Final and beat Thorpe Trafalgar 245-240 points in the Handicap Cup Final.

The end of season was celebrated at The Hourglass, Sculthorpe where all of the trophies were presented with David Foster gaining the Highest Average. The Sports Person of season went to joint winners Archie Rayner and Aaron Howell and The Most Improved Player was Pete Fuller.

The top five in the individual players averages were: 1 Dave Foster (Snoring A) Played 33 Won 32, 96.9 per cent, 2 Chris Fuller (Snoring A) P 45, W 42, 93.3%, 3 David Lake (Billingford) P 36, W 33, 91.6%, 4 Aaron Howell (Bircham A) P 39, W 33, 84.6%, 5 Pete Fuller (Billingford) P 42, W 35, 83.3%.

Photo: Doubles and Handicap Cup winners, Bircham A. From left: Laura Marsh, Andy Marsh, Aaron Howell.