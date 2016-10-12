Bircham A teenagers too quick for Thorpe Nelson in Fakenham League

Fakenham Table Tennis League by Chris Fuller

Bircham A’s teenagers Aaron Howell and Laura Marsh, well supported by Andy Marsh, were too quick and skilled for Thorpe Nelson’s Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and Mick Minns winning 7-3.

Both Aaron and Andy were too consistent and stretched their unbeaten start to the season. Laura beat Steve Hales but lost out to Mary-Ann and Mick. The doubles was a tight five legged game with Hales and Woodhouse edging out Aaron and Laura.

Snoring B picked up their first win of the season when they travelled to a Bircham B team of Paul King, John Bellamy and Trevor Palmer. Mark Taylor making his first appearance in the league started off in fine style, taking his first game in three against Paul before Ian Reynolds repeated the feat against John Bellamy.

Trevor Palmer got Bircham’s first point on the board with a three leg victory against Keith Beswick. The next two games were shared with Mark Taylor recording his second three leg victory of the night against John Bellamy. King then beat Beswick in a tight game just pipping it 11-6 in the fifth leg. Reynolds continued his fine run of form with an impressive four leg victory over Palmer before Beswick produced a fine performance to get past Bellamy in three.

With Mark appearing to be in great form, Trevor upped his game and produced a performance of real quality to get past Taylor in three. When Reynolds claimed victory over King, the game moved to the doubles, which Little Snoring claimed in four legs. Final result 3-7,

Snoring A travelled to Eagles with both teams unbeaten but it was the away side who took the win 9-1. Due to work commitments Jack Bramwell played the first three games losing in three to David Foster, in the next match he took the second leg against Chris Fuller but lost out in forth leg 12-10 before playing the match of the night against Steve Damms, Bramwell taking the first and third Legs before Damms took the second and fourth. The deciding set went all the way but Bramwell just nicked it 11-9.

Jon Chyette and Kris Wisla found Foster, Fuller and Damms too strong and all the remaining games went to Snoring A.

Thorpe Trafalgar were without a game but their youngster Archie Rayner travelled with the Norfolk Cadets to play in a Inter County match in Gainsborough, He picked up three wins out of six matches as Norfolk drew with Suffolk 5-5, beat Cambridgeshire 9-1 but lost to Durham 10-0 although he was just pipped in the in the fifth leg by their number one.

League tables and players’ averages can be found on the League website

