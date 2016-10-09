Bircham ‘A’ win Fakenham League table tennis derby

Week two of the Fakenham Table Tennis League season saw wins for Bircham A, Billingford and Thorpe Nelson, while Eagles drew against Thorpe Trafalgar.

The first derby of the season took place as the two Bircham teams clashed with the A’s winning 8-2, Paul King, Neville Lingwood and Trevor Palmer taking on Aaron Howell, Andy and Laura Marsh.

The first two games went the way of the A team, with Aaron getting past Paul and Andy moving past Neville. Game three saw a five leg affair between Trevor and Laura, but Trevor held out to take the final leg 11-6.

Bircham A responded, winning the next six games without dropping a leg which led to the doubles. This produced the second five leg game. Laura and Aaron appeared to be in control taking the first two legs, but Bircham B stormed back in fine style to take the next two legs and then the final leg 11-5.

Conservatives entertained Thorpe Nelson with Andrew Edgeley, Pat Johnson and Graham Thomas taking on Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and Mick Minns. There were some close games and even a fine maximum from Edgeley couldn’t prevent an away win.

Johnson had two five setters losing 9-11 to Hales but winning 11-9 against Minns. Mary-Ann beat Johnson and Thomas and then teamed up with Hales to win the doubles in four legs.

Trafalgar played their first match of the season. Simon Rayner took the opener in a tight battle in five legs with Jack Bramwell. Improving youngster Archie Rayner beat Kris Wisla in three legs before Jon Cheyette pulled a game back by beating Ben Andrews.

The game of the night saw Jack take the first leg off Archie who then won the next two before Jack took the fourth and squeezed the fifth 11-7. Archie had a five-leg success against Cheyette, 11-5 in the final leg. Simon and Archie teamed up in the doubles against Jon and Jack losing the first leg but winning in four legs to earn a 5-5 draw.

Snoring B hosted Billingford with Ian Reynolds, Martin Boddy and Dan Humphrey taking on Pete Fuller, Tony Wright and Arthur Lake.

Wright took Reynolds to five legs but Reynolds proved too strong, winning the fifth 11-3 to complete his maximum. Billingford took the doubles to end 7-3 winners.

