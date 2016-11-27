Bircham prove too strong for Burnham Thorpe in Fakenham League

Fakenham Table

Tennis League

By Chris Fuller

In the first Little Snoring derby of the season the B team of Ian Reynolds, Martin Boddy and Dan Humphrey hosted the A team of David Foster, Chris Fuller and Garry Crew.

Ian Reynolds took the first leg from Foster in the opening game but David stormed back to take the next three to win in four legs.

Fuller made 2-0 beating Boddy in straight sets before a five leg match between Humphrey and Crew after the first four legs were shared, Crew held his nerve to win the decider 11-7.

Foster beat Boddy in three to put the A side in full control before Reynolds got the B’s only point of the game with a straight set win over Crew.

The next three games went to the A side in three sets for a 7-1 lead. In the last singles Fuller took a two-set lead, Reynolds pulled a leg back but Fuller was too strong and won in four. Reynolds and Humphrey took the opening doubles game but Foster and Fuller took the next three for a 9-1 win and put Snoring A top of the table.

Bircham B (Trevor Palmer, John King and Neville Lingwood) hosted Thorpe Nelson’s Mick Ruffles, Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Steve Hales. The first game was a four leg win for Ruffles coming back from a leg down against Palmer. The next two games were also four leg wins for Nelson as Woodhouse beat King and Hales beat Lingwood.

The next three games again went to the away side with consistent play from all three players before the first five leg match as King played Hales in a see saw match with King winning the decider 11-4.

Ruffles and Woodhouse took the final two singles and then teamed up in the doubles to beat Palmer and Paul King in four legs to take the match 9-1.

Thorpe Trafalgar’s team of John Murphy with Archie and Simon Rayner were up against Conservatives’ trio of Graham Thomas, Dennis Chamberlain and Pat Johnson.

Archie Rayner put in a fine and powerful performance against Graham Thomas to win the first game in straight legs.

Dad Simon was then up against Chamberlain who took the opening leg but couldn’t stop Rayner who fought back to win in four.

John Murphy and Pat Johnson then fought out a tight five legged game which John eventually won 13-11 in the deciding set. The two Rayners then won their next games in straight sets over Thomas and Johnson before Chamberlain got the away side’s first point with a three leg win against Murphy.

Simon and Archie Rayner completed their maximums over Johnson and Chamberlain respectively before a four leg match between Murphy and Thomas, who took the first two legs before Murphy took the third 11-9 but a mammoth leg followed which Thomas won 16-14.

The doubles saw the Rayners taking on Thomas and Chamberlain with the hosts too strong and winning in three for a final score of 8-2.

Billingford’s side of Pete Fuller, Dave Lake and Tony Wright took on The Eagles (Jack Bramwell, Mark Bishop and Kris Wisla).

Fuller took the first match three straight against Bramwell. Lake was then up against Bishop in a long four set game but it was Lake’s consistency that won him the game. Wisla then won the first point for the Eagles as he came back from a set down to Tony Wright to win in four legs. A big hitting game came next between Lake and Bramwell which the home player won in four legs. Fuller then won in straight sets against Wisla before Bishop also beat Wright in three legs to pull back the score to 4-2.

Lake completed his maximum with a straight leg win over Wisla before the game of the match between Wright and Bramwell. A game of powerful hitting and long rallies went all the way with Bramwell squeezing it 11-8 in the fifth leg.

Bishop pulled the game back to 5-4 as he just eased out Fuller in the fifth leg 11-8. Fuller and Lake took on Bishop and Wisla in the doubles.

The away side won the first leg 13-11 before the hosts came back to win the next three legs for a 6-4 win.