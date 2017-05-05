Boughton CC rise again with Sport England grant for Castle Rising match

Boughton CC are pictured on Saturday before their Norfolk Cricket League (NCL) Level 4 match with Castle Rising Seconds in front of their new pavilion, which came into use for the first time.

It was largely financed by a grant from Sport England. The club itself raised £10,000 towards the project.

The club reformed in 2009 when the field in Wretton Road (now closed off by Stoke Ferry bypass) was purchased by Alan and Rosemary Wilkinson, and leased back to the club for just £10 per year.

Earlier games were just friendlies, due to a lack of facilities. Now with the new clubhouse, fitted out with showers, Boughton CC have been able to join the NCL’s lowest division.

Also, the club will continue friendlies on Sundays, and midweek T20s.

Any extra players and their participation is always welcome. New players can email chairman Steve Short on: theoldstables boughton@btinternet.com