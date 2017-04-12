Brancaster Staithe ace Mollie scoops national medal again

Table tennis ace Mollie Patterson has won another medal on the national stage.

A week after winning silver at the Junior National Cup, she added bronze in the younger age group at the Cadet National Cup. The Brancaster Staithe youngster was among 10 invited to the event by virtue of being one of the top players in the national rankings.

She was seeded fourth at the tournament in Preston and won seven matches in the round-robin format to finish third behind unbeaten champion Charlotte Bardsley and third seed Jasmin Wong.

It could have been better for Patterson – she took Bardsley to a decider before losing 4-3 (11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 7-11, 11-2) – Bardsley only dropped two more sets in the whole competition.

She also beat Wong 4-1 (11-8, 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6).

The 14-year-old, who attends the Table Tennis England National Talent Academy at Ackworth School in Yorkshire, said: “It was a very tough tournament playing all the best players in the country – every match was hard. I tried not to have any expectations and to try my best in every match and never give up.

“I beat everybody I was ranked above and one player I was ranked below – I did better than my seeding, so that’s good.”