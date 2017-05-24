Brancaster Staithe’s Mollie, 14, shines for England at table tennis in Spain

Mollie Patterson was one of England’s best table tennis performers at the Spanish Youth Open.

The 14-year-old from Brancaster Staithe, playing alongside Charlotte Bardsley and Megan Gidney, helped England to win their group in the team competition by winning her individual matches against both Spain C and a Norway-India combined team.

But England found France A too strong in the quarter-finals and were beaten 3-0 as their opponents went on to win silver.

In the Cadet Singles, Patterson qualified for the knockout stage by finishing second in her group thanks to a 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9) win over Claudia Perez of the host nation.

Having received a bye in the last 64, she was beaten in the last 32 by Russia’s Natalia Malinina, who won 3-1 (12-10, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4).

In the doubles, Patterson & Gidney beat Ines Batista & Silvia Santos of Portugal 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-9) in the first round. But they ran into top seeds Elizabet Abraamian Ekaterina Zironova of Russia in the last 16 and were defeated 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-8) by opponents who went on to win the competition.

Young Pedlars unlucky not to finish their season with a bang

A well supported game at Diss Town for the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Play-Off Final.

The Swaffham Town Under 18 squad put on a fine display but were unable to turn around the game following first half nerves. A well disciplined AFC Sudbury side took the initiative in the first half with a goal after ten minutes, a second followed via the penalty spot on thirty six minutes and the game was put to bed with two minutes to go to half time. A brave and enthusiastic second half but the Young Pedlars could not overcome the Sudbury defence. Sudbury, worthy winners, netted a forth on the counter attack, four minutes into added time. Promise of more and better things to come for the Young Pedlars, the season now concluded and time for a well earned rest. Many thanks to the seventy five plus supporters from the Town to shout and encourage the team on, the atmosphere was electric and added to a fantastic evening. Our thanks to our hosts, Diss Town FC for making everybody extremely welcome.

Next weekend sees the Pedlars recognising the efforts and enthusiasm of the Youth teams with a presentation afternoon at the Club, ahead of the FA Cup Final. Work has already started to prepare the pitch and facilities ready for next season as we head into a busy period of County, League and Club annual general meetings. Never a dull moment when involved in a sporting organisation !

King's Lynn 48: Kai Huckenbeck

Josh Bailey is learning the ropes on a two-point average, and Lynn team boss Dale Allitt reaffirmed it is the job of his heat leaders to take the pressure off while the teenager develops.

The <19>year-old was scoreless as the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars won at Swindon 48-45 last Thursday. This did not matter at the Robins because reserve partner Kai Huckenbeck’s dozen points still outscored home counterparts Bradley Wilson-Dean and Adam Ellis three-to-one.

<<<Allitt also hinted the management are keeping one eye on the new rider averages coming out which maybe would give them scope to tweak the team.>>

Allitt said: “Chris Holder is the first one to hold his hands up. He has not just been struggling here, but in Poland and Sweden as well.

“He thinks it’s his engines. He has been a lot better. I said so many times that the spine of our team is at number one, five and six, because you are going to have some good matches and bad matches from Nicklas Porsing and Lewis Rose - and Troy Batchelor sometimes. They are always going to be there or thereabouts.

“But we know it’s hard with Josh. It’s a very, very big step for him - there are no two ways about it.

“At the start of the season we wanted a doubling-up rider to take the pressure off.

“He’s doing three leagues. It’s fair to say that we thought we had found someone; then he got injured and then we were back to square one.

“It’s annoying, really, because we’ve got 3.31 points to play with. But when you look at the bottom where Josh’s average is and where you can go, there is actually no one anyway who is any better than what Josh is.

“We need to support him, but obviously when the top boys are not firing we can’t do that. It exposes him even more, which is unfair on him.

“So hopefully he will continue to improve and we’ll continue to look at options to try and help him, both on track and for the team as well as a whole.”

Definitely firing on all cylinders is new skipper Robert Lambert.

Allitt added: “Robert can lead from the front. We thought long and hard about making him captain.

“He’s local, and we wanted him to buy into the team ethic. There is a lot of responsibility but he’s really stepped up to the plate.

“He was good at Wolves as well (when the rest of the side struggled). What you get with him is on the bike. He gives us 100 per cent. He gives everything every race, every corner, every lap. As a team amanager, that’s all you can ever ask for.

“He’s a dream to watch, and he’s one of ours. I’ve worked with him ever since he was 10 to 15 years old, with the Young Stars. I’ve worked with him here, at Peterborough, and back here again. I’m some sort of curse, he would probably say!

“He’s great on a bike, great to watch.”

Last night Lynn entertained Rye House Rockets and then have a pretty quick home turnaround next Wednesday, May 31, versus Swindon.

Meanwhile, a switch of dates in the SGB Premiership will now see Belle Vue visit the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday, June 21 with reigning Champions Wolverhampton the opponents on Wednesday, August 23.

Report: Peter Woodhouse

Swindon 45: Jason Doyle 18, Nick Morris 10+2, David Bellego 7, Dany Gappmaier 3+3, Zach Wajtknecht 3+1, Bradley Wilson-Dean 2, Adam Ellis 2.

King’s Lynn 48: Kai Huckenbeck 12+2, Troy Batchelor 12, Chris Holder 9, Robert Lambert 7+1, Lewis Rose 5+1, Nicklas Porsing 3, Josh Bailey 0.