Brancaster Staithe teenager Patterson strikes bronze with England

Mollie Patterson helped England to win table tennis team bronze at the Cadet Six Nations event in the Netherlands.

In a close tournament, 14-year-old Brancaster Staithe player Patterson and team-mates Megan Gidney, Jasmin Wong, Ruby Chan and Darcie Proud won three of their five matches – a 10-0 whitewash of Denmark, a 7-3 margin against Norway and a 6-4 score against the hosts.

They drew 5-5 with Germany and were beaten 7-3 by Sweden to end in third place, Sweden taking the title ahead of the Germans.

With each tie consisting of eight singles and two doubles, Patterson won 10 of her 15 matches in the tournament, including an impressive 3-2 (14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 15-13) defeat of Rebecca Muskantor in the match against Sweden.

In the individual competition, Patterson won two of her five group matches, but that was not enough to qualify for the quarter-finals.