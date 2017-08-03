Brassett and Esse strike as Stow claim 8-0 dream spell in Norfolk Alliance Lowestoft win

Have your say

Stow produced a remarkable bowling spell of eight wickets for no runs to beat Lowestoft by 10 wickets and place them firmly in contention for a Norfolk Alliance Division One promotion spot.

Lowestoft captain Brice won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that looked to be helpful for the bowlers.

Stow opening bowlers Ward and Richmond bowled well but were unable to get a breakthrough as Lowestoft progressed 39 without loss.

Moulton replaced Ward and got immediate success as a full ball trapped Garrod in front for 23. Brice joined Savoury and both capitalised on any loose deliveries. With the score on 85 Peter Brassett found the outside edge of Savoury which was taken behind the stumps by Marchant.

At drinks Lowestoft progressed to 93-2. A boundary in the first over came afterwards but Brice looked to attack and hit straight back at Brassett who held on to the ball after it had hit his rib cage.

This sparked a sensational Lowestoft collapse from 97-2 to 97 all out.

Brassett removed Guy lbw and then had Jones easily caught at mid-wicket by Denny. Otto Esse removed Mitchell lbw for 6 and bowled R Guy to make it 97-8. Brassett bowled Neasmith for 0 to finish with figures of 5-19. Esse wrapped up the innings when he bowled Hoque to complete an astonishing seven overs for the home side.

Stow had 15 overs to bat before the tea break and openers Thomson and Will Denny had no problems negotiating to 60 without loss. Denny was the main aggressor and played a delightful straight drive for six off the bowling of Guy.

After tea with the scores tied Denny hit a boundary to win the game and finish on 52 not out, Keith Thomson 21 not out at the other end. Stow sealed a 10-wicket victory to claim 25 points and find themselves 12 points behind second place Swardeston.

Anglia Car Auction man on the match – Peter Brassett.

Cecil Amey Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division

North Runcton 134-2 (22) 19pts beat Sprowston 130-7 (35) 2pts by 8 wkts

In a reduced overs game (35 overs) North Runcton won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This proved beneficial as a shrewd run out by Mark Skipper in the third over put Runcton on the dominant foot. Batting proved hard as even though with the help of the Runcton bowlers, Sprowston’s innings never got started as they limped to 130-7.

The pick of the bowlers was Ben Coote who finished with tidy figures of 2-11.

In reply, North Runcton lost their star man Robinson for a duck and Mark Skipper for a fluid 22.

With 100 runs required off 25 overs, Nikki Freeman (40*) and Ben Coote got together and made light work of the total. Coote finished on a swashbuckling 60 off 39 balls to see the hosts ease to victory.

Ring Associates Man of the Match Ben Coote said after the game: “I put myself up the order today as I felt the shorter format would help my game.

“Thankfully we managed to put on the crucial partnership to win the game.”

Ball Sponsor: Clanpress.

Fakenham 155 all out (44.5ov; Harrison Futter 14, Harry Bammant 26, Tommo Yarham 25, Tatenda Chiradza 21, Lloyd Marshall 25, Joseph Bane-Young no 20) 7pts lost to Acle 201 all out (48.3; Marshall 2-49, Steven Earl 1-50, Yin Lo 10-0-23-3, David Coyle 10-1-25-3, William Buckingham 1-6) 24pts by 46 runs.

Downham report: page 75.

Other scores, Division Two

Great Witchingham 2nds 122-2 (19; Niel Wynn 1-29, John Williams 1-33) 24pts beat Downham Town 2nds 118 all out (39.4; Colin Edwards 18, Andrew Arndt 51, Syed Islam 11, Robert Hooton no 15) 2pts by 8 wickets.

Swaffham 82 all out (33.2; Jasper Payne 10, Mark Eagle 26, Tom Puckey 11) 4pts lost to Bradenham 148-9 (35; Jasper Payne 1-8, Maurice Dye 1-28, David Annakin 2-36, Matthew Brockman-Smith 6-0-14-5) 22pts by 66 runs.

Division Three

Great Melton 186-7 (40; Ben Skipper 2-25, Will Lankfer 1-25, Callum Fisher 2-46, Andrew Barrett 2-21) 23pts beat North Runcton 2nds 122-9 (40; Barrett 15, Timothy Coote 13, Tom Bunting not out 51, Callum Fisher 15) 4pts by 64 runs.

Old Buckenham 2nds 187-8 (45; Oscar Campbell 3-51) 12pts v Fakenham 2nds 41-7 (24.2; Jonathan Speedman 16) 9pts: Abandoned, rain.

Division Four

Hardingham 162 all out (43; Jamie Cook 2-24, Samuel Morgan 2-21, Simon Cooke 2-33, Peter Griffin 3-30) 23pts beat Stow 2nds 85 all out (36.3; Jamie Cook 11, Samuel Morgan 13, Simon Cooke no 18) 5pts by 77 runs.

Hethersett & Tas-Valley 2nds 118 all out (31.2; Paul Lough 7.2-5-6-6, Shaun Fisher 1-37, Liam Crompton 3-32) 4pts lost to Bircham 228-7 (45; Will Pillinger 16, Liam Crompton 23, John King 31, Robert Preston 30, Paul Lough 50, Mark Bunting 17, Collin Humphrey no 15) 25pts by 110 runs.

Division Five

Bradenham 2nds 81 all out (30.4; Euan Gilmour 1-9, Garry Butcher 2-15, Jonathan Storey 1-15, Simon Groom 3-6, David Spencer 3-26) 0pts lost to Hockwold 82-1 (18.1; Joel Gilmour no 22, Roy Bland no 48) 25pts by 9 wickets.

Swardeston CEYMS 210-4 (45; Kieran Herbert 1-58, David Twiddy 1-20, Adam Daniels 2-34) 8pts lost to Snettisham 251-6 dec (43; Ryan Twiddy 78, Damien Twiddy 26, Jonathan Forder 23, Matt Herbert 16, Stephen Abbott no 65, Adam Daniels no 18) 22pts by 41 runs.

Division Six

Hales & Loddon 170 all out (44.4; Chris Rolfe 3-30, Dan Cornwell 2-41, Kevin Cornwell 1-27, Joe Manning 1-5, Paul Morton 1-0) 3pts lost to Denver 172-1 (29.2; Morton no 82, James Harper 15, D Cornwell no59) 25pts by 9 wickets.

An unbroken second-wicket stand of 146 by Morton and Cornwell gave Denver victory.