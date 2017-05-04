Bream nets aplenty to 60lb at Queen’s Lake Snettisham

KLAA by Darren Reed

Springside: Carp to 14lb have been reported from carp anglers using their carp methods and baits.

Smaller carp have shown on the match style feeder when offering corn as a hook bait.

Plenty of quality catches of roach and rudd recorded but bonus perch to 2lb have also been frequently feeding.

Small tench have also started to show in catches reported.

Bear Lake: Plenty of carp beginning to show, multiple catches continue to be reported. Carp to 11lb are showing to carp tactics, but other methods are working well to find the feeding fish.

Boillie, pellet and corn have been the more rewarding baits.

Queen’s Lake: Bream, bream and more bream, plenty of quality fish showing to 7lb, nets to 60lb continuously being reported.

Traditional bream tactics have again been the more rewarding when offering either maggot or worm on the hook.

Skimmers to 1lb, roach and rudd are also showing well at the top end of the lake on the 9m line when offering caster and maggot as hook baits.

Shepherd’s Lake: Carp are now beginning to feed.

Carp to 12lb have been showing in multiple catches to the carp anglers. Bream have been slow this week, but roach and rudd have shown to the whip and waggler anglers.

Best baits this week have been boillie and pellet for the carp, maggot and caster for the silvers.

KLAA AGM will take place on Wednesday, at 8pm, at the William Burt at West Winch.

l Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Kingfisher Lake, 19 fished: 1 Sam Hawkes, peg 10, 57lb 14oz – mainly carp in the margins on maggot; joint 2nd Myke Pollard, peg 2, 43lb – long pole pellet and some fish on the method feeder late on; Carol Davis, peg 19, 43lb – method feeder with pellet on sunken island; 4 Colin Begbie, peg 8, 37lb 10oz – pole pellet and a few fish on corn in the margin.