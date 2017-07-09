British Water Ski Championships coming to Hunstanton

Hunstanton Ski Club will play host to rounds five and six of the British Water Ski National Racing Championships next weekend.

Based in South Beach Road, Hunstanton, the main races will see competitors in F1, F2 and F3 boats racing at speeds in excess of 80 miles-per-hour.

The support races will consist of juniors, ladies and seniors who will be skiing slightly slower.

The event will provide an excellent opportunity for spectators to view a thrilling sport.

Barry Frame, chairman of BWSW racing committee, said: “On behalf of the racing committee for British Water Ski Racing and the competitors, we are delighted to be racing at Hunstanton once again.

“With the wealth of experience from such an established club and the experience of having hosted the 2005 IWWF World Championships, competitors are sure of a warm welcome and a highly efficiently-managed programme of events.

“In conclusion, I would like to wish everyone an enjoyable, successful and safe race weekend at the Hunstanton venue and look forward to some very exciting competition.”

Barry, together with Great Britain team captain Karen Brooks and other officials from British Water Ski, will also be in attendance as they observe the fitness and progress of all competitors.