Bronze medal bonanza for King’s Lynn martial arts school

The TAGB North Midlands Championships 2016 was held at The Derby Arena, Derby.

More than 700 Tae Kwon-Do students took part in Pattern, Sparring and Team Sparring events and also for the Black

Belts, Destruction.

The Mark Farnham Schools provided 24 competitors to this event and returned a fantastic 17 awards.

The results for local Schools are – Lynn: Ilya Celinskis Boys Green Belt Sparring 3rd, Boys Green Belt Team Sparring 3rd; Carl Grimes Mens Black Belt Sparring 3rd, Mens Black Belt Team Sparring 3rd; Kasey Grimes Girls Green Belt Team Sparring 3rd; Oliver Wright Boys Red Belt Sparring 3rd; Dave Yeldham Mens Black Belt Sparring 3rd.

The Schools now look forward to their next competition, the British Championships.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art, or even taking part in Tae Kwon-Do competitions, should contact Mark on 07771644460 or please visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk