Brooke nets Marshland High double hat-trick against Hamond Swaffham

U16 girls’ School Hockey District League Match

Marshland High School 10 Nicholas Hamond Academy Swaffham 0

The Marshland High girls warmed up nervously, in a team that saw seven changes to the previous win against Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Two girls were making their first team debut after representing the school at U14 level: Lucy Partridge in goal and Chloe Gatward from Year 8.

The game started with Helena Wadlow right amongst the early action ensuring that the opposition of Hamond’s were on the back foot and playing in their own last third. Helena linked up neatly with Abbie Copping who crossed for Lucie Wicks to turn her player and she in turn fed the ball craftily to Brooke Harris. She left her marker for dead, received the pass and smashed in the first goal of the evening.

Eryn Campbell, who was making her first start of the season, looked good in midfield with her hard tackling style and she soon robbed the opposition of the ball and sent Brooke away. The free scoring striker calmly drew the keeper and fired home hard to the left resulting in a great goal. After such a blistering start, Hamond’s couldn’t really contain the onslaught.

Shannon Chelsom was showing pace on the right and she made a cross field ball to captain Georgia Snape who beat two players and played a wonderful ball to Brooke. She had a lot to do and with her back to goal produced a lovely turn between two defenders and crashed the ball in for her early hat-trick, 3-0 in just under five minutes.

Eryn finished off a lovely mazy dribble by Georgia after sterling work by Helena. A firm low slap to the far left. Sublime goal.

Chloe Gatward had just come on and was straight into the thick of things. She beat two players and a pin-point pass saw Lucie strike the ball toward goal, but a foul by a Hamond’s defender meant a short corner was awarded. Helena injected the ball, which Chloe passed on to Georgia, who with a cool head, thumped the ball into the far corner of the goal.

Lots of other chances were thwarted by the outstanding Hamond’s goalkeeper. Izzy Downham used her pace to be a constant threat and any danger was quickly snuffed out by the very capable back two of Kizzy Moxey and Evie Emmett.

Half time and a quick tactical talk about patterns of play by Mr Swinburn and target setting by Kizzy Moxey saw the Marshland Pink Ladies start where they had finished off.

Shannon moved the ball to the outstanding Brooke, who slotted home her fourth of the game and Marshland’s sixth. Georgia was making run after run and soon she found Brooke in space again. She was on fire and made no mistake in shooting hard into the goal. And it was only minutes later that Brooke completed her double hat-trick after Lucie Wicks’s great interception and fine pass.

Lucie also completed a hat trick of assists when she passed to Izzy Downham who outpaced a couple of defenders to fire hard and low to beat the keeper at her near post.

Georgia aptly finished off by scoring an individual effort after great work by Evie and Abbie.

This free scoring team are currently top of the league. What a game by the Marshland girls and by Hamond’s, who never stopped fighting. Brooke has now scored 13 goals in three games and with assists and other goals coming from all over the pitch, the girls deserve much credit.