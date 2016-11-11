Brown family Spynn to KLLeaguelead doubles

IBA Protect Lynn Table Tennis League

BARRETT DOUBLES

In the Premier Division week three, Ambits entertained the Brown family team of TopSpynn who proved way too strong for the home team.

Phil with his two sons Karl and Ross walked away with this one as 9-0 winners and now top the table. Ziggys now sit second after a hard-fought win at home to a strong St James team, Gary and Chuck Hewitt the only pairing on the night to go through the card unbeaten.

Wasps entertained Pegg Scaffolding and were well beaten 8-1 in the process with Wayne Mason, Dale Parnell and Peter Pegg doing the damage. Avengers continue their fine form this season and had a good 9-0 win against Heacham, Keith Phillips, Richard Mussett and Jerry Irving winning all their matches on the night. Heacham A entertained Wisbech Wizards and were on the wrong end of a 7-2 drubbing, the Wizards pairing of Alan Ashberry and Peter Munch the only pairing to win all their matches.

In Division One, Green Fingers entertained Blades and walked away with a stomping 9-0 win, Gordon Penny, Mike Cooper and Ray Drew causing the damage on their young opposition.

The Runcton Holme team of Mel Jupp, Graham Warren and John Mingay played hosts to their ‘A’ team and proved too strong going away with an 8-1 win and now sit one point behind the leaders. The table toppers Wisbech Hawks consisting of the two Grahams (Pack and Shepard) and Nick Pack, continue to show their strength by beating Pauls Driving School 8-1. Wasps ‘2’ cruised into third place with a stunning 9-0 win over Spin Doctors, Mick Forth, David Hughes and Paul Reed inflicting the damage on the home team to stay in contention.

NATIONAL LEAGUES

On Sunday Lynn was represented in the Cadet and the Junior National Leagues at Stowmarket, and both teams played incredibly well. The committee would like to thank the coaches and the parents for giving up time on the day.

The Cadet team was made up of Finley Hewson, Archie Rayner and Max Smith and they played six matches consisting of six games in each from Colchester, Great Stukely, Wensum, Brittania TTC and Rougham, they won two, drew two and lost two.

The Junior team consisted of Aaron Howell, Alex Bragg, Oliver Thompson and Lewis Watson, They won all three matches, results: Lynn 6-3 Brittania TTC, Lynn 6-3 Colchester, Lynn 6-3 Rougham.

Note: This year’s Norfolk County Closed Championships will take place on Saturday, December 10, approx start time is 9am, at Catton Primary School, Weston Road, Norwich, NR 3TP.

The Championships will consist of Mens and Ladies Singles, Senior Doubles, Open Vets, U18 Mixed Singles, Under 15 Mixed Singles, U12 Mixed Singles and Junior Doubles.

For further info visit the Norfolk County Table Tennis web page (norfolktta.co.uk).