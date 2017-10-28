BT Victory lay down Heacham title marker

Heacham Table

Tennis League

BT Victory look determined to win the league after Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Ian Reynolds and Steve Hales romped home 8-1, winning all the six singles games and two of the three doubles, against Sedgeford Stars.

It was Paul Richardson and Dan Witley who got the point for the Stars with an epic five-ender against Reynolds and Hales 11-7, 11-2, 10-12, 11-13 and 12-14.

Two nights later, it was last season’s champions Hunnys Heroes who went one better than the Victory side when they beat Ringstead Raiders 9-0.

This impressive win by the Heroes now edges them ahead of BT Victory by one point.

The Heroes trio of Rob and Tom Yarrow and Graham Keeley celebrated after the match with a drink in the Gin Trap ahead of next week’s big game between the top two in Heacham Public Hall.

There will be plenty at stake, plus each team has a player on 100 per cent and the new format of three singles and six doubles means that there cannot be a draw.

The other match this week was a 7-2 win for Sedgeford Savages when they were up against home team Spivs Specials.

The Savages had a more experienced side with Ian Rix, Kerry Smith being joined by super sub Charley Hammond.

The best game was an epic five-ender when the Specials’ Stephen Jackson came back from losing the first two ends to beat Rix in five ends 6-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7 and 11-9.