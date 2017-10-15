BT Victory storm to top of Heacham league

HEACHAM TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE

It was week five in the Heacham League and another great night of table tennis was enjoyed by all as the eight teams continued to battle it out in the two-player league.

BT Victory surged to the top of the league standings after Steve Hales and Mary-Ann Woodhouse claimed two big wins during the evening.

They successfully defeated Adrian’s Allstars 13-2 and then Spivs Specials 14-1.

Hunnys Heroes are obviously using the two-player league to give brothers Tom and Alfie Yarrow plenty of practice on the table.

The Super Subs had Mike Cooper and Charley Hammond in the team this week.

They stormed to a double success with a 15-0 victory over the young Hunnys Heroes pairing and a 12-3 win over Sedgeford Savages, when Adrian Evans replaced Mike who had to pull out with swollen ankles.

The Sedgeford Savages duo of Kerry Smith and John Marrow had a win and a loss, with their victory coming against the Sedgeford Stars team of Dan Witley and Paul Richardson 10-5.

Unfortunately, they were beaten by the Super Subs.

Another team with a win and a loss were Spivs Specials who had Jim Race and Tim Race playing against Ringstead Raiders and winning 11-4.

In their second match, Jim Race was replaced by Jeff Race and this time lost 14-1 to league leaders BT Victory.

Although Sedgeford Stars lost to the Savages, they defeated the Ringstead Raiders pairing of Justin Mullins and Mark Hipkin 11-4.

Adrian’s Allstars also had a win and a loss, the loss came against BT Victory when Mick Minns and Mike Nobes were in the team.

Their second match was a win 12-3 over the young Heroes when Adrian Evans replaced Nobes.

For full report and photos, please visit: www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm