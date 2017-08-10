Bumper doubles tennis turnout in the sun at North Runcton

West Norfolk Lawn Tennis Club hosted their annual American Doubles tournament on Sunday in glorious sunshine at North Runcton.

There was a full day of tennis for the 30 players. The competition was very strong with players from the host club as well as Heacham, Great Massingham, Dersingham and KES.

Play took place across the three grass and two hard courts at the club with players split into groups during the morning and the winners of each going on to a knockout stage. In North Runcton Cricket Club family and friends joined the players for a lunch barbecue.

There were no clear favourites, but Ashley Swift and Sue Pratt won a great final on a sudden death point over Marek Peczkowski and Norma Bowen.

The day was very successful for this long standing club and thanks to all the committee members for their hard work. If anyone is interested in tennis at North Runcton or any other West Norfolk club contact Jeremy Hodges on 01553 692949 or e-mail kesctc@aol.com.