Burton and Small win Middleton Hall golf anniversary open

The Seniors Open at Middleton Hall Golf Club is always well supported and this year, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Seniors Section, was no exception.

Over 90 players from across East Anglia and the East Midlands took part in the event which was sponsored by the EMG Motor Group and Kia Cars.

There were six nearest the pin prizes, plus nine for the main pairs better ball competition. The prizes were presented by Mike Johnson, proprietor and Chris Hudson, Seniors captain. The overall winners were Robin Burton and Bill Small of MHGC with an excellent score of 46 points.

First prize for Visitors went to John Johnson and Don Owen from Glen Gorse with 45 points. First for Members: Colin Burton and Iain MacDuff also with 45.