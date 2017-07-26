Busy Dersingham charity bowls day sees ladies vs gents honours even

On Saturday Dersingham Institute Bowls Club held their annual charity day for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the club’s chosen charity for 2017.

Some 44 bowlers took part, the theme being ladies versus gents. The gents managed to win, and, as they lost an earlier game versus the ladies, the competition was declared a draw.

The match was followed by a hog roast and strawberries and cream supplied by the club’s social committee. The club would like to thank the following sponsors who provided raffle prizes: Silk Road Cantonese Restaurant, Heacham; Co-Op, Dersingham; Spar, Dersingham; Cushions and Quilts, Hunstanton.

The day raised £423 for the EAAA and the running total with two months of the season still to go is more than £500. If you would like to try lawn bowls at the club, phone Richard Bridges on 01485 571496.