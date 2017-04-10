Busy King’s Lynn swimmers impress at open meeting

West Norfolk swimmers were in excellent form when the club hosted the Licensed Open Meet at St James Pool.

A string of personal bests were recorded across all age groups as the home outfit claimed a host of medals.

The ‘Purple Army’ entertained clubs from Dereham, Thetford, Norwich and Lowestoft, among others, during the two-day gala.

The competition gave younger swimmers the opportunity to gain competitive experience and personal bests, with the more experienced competitors acquiring valuable regional times.

The hard work in training paid off for Oliver Harris, Astrid Hubbard, Molly Lee, Bryony Pack, Joseph Wells and Leah Wightman, who all gained their regional times.

At the end of event, West Norfolk’s Astrid Hubbard and Robert Addis were crowned Top Girl and Top Boy – a great honour and richly deserved by both swimmers.

The overall competition was a huge success and the club wishes to thank all the visiting clubs, supporters and officials for attending.

Charlotte Isle played a crucial part in the organisation, with great attention to detail, ensuring everything ran smoothly.

Lois Addis and Barry White provided scoring and recording expertise and many parents acted as timekeepers, marshalls and judges during the two days.

Thanks also goes to Alive Leisure and all the pool staff for helping out.

A cake stall was provided to help to raise funds for Oliver Kenny attend this summer’s Deaf Olympics.

Some amazing cakes were donated and more than £300 was raised.

The club thanks everyone who donated, along with Charlotte Drew and Julie Parker who sold cakes all weekend.

Full results from the meeting can be found on West Norfolk’s website.