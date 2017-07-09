Busy times for Ryston Runners athletes

Ryston Runners’ participation in road races last week started on Wednesday with Eamonn McCusker taking part in the Solstice 10k in Grantham.

After a slow start, which he failed to recover from, McCusker clocked a disappointing 48.04 for an overall finishing position of 56th out of 169.

The Holkham 10k on Saturday, a precursor to the Outlaw Triathlon on the Sunday, saw four Ryston Runners featuring in the list of 700 finishers.

A hilly, multi-terrain course proved somewhat testing in quite warm conditions, reflected in finishing times.

Simon Able clocked 40.32 for 11th place overall/4th M40.

Carl Manning was placed 60th in 45.34, with Mark Doughty ( 66th/46.22) and Martin Healey (69th/46.33) not far behind.

On the Saturday evening, three club members had a 9pm start to ensure racing in cooler conditions.

The race attracted almost 700 finishers as well as another 300+ in the accompanying 4k walk. An interesting course was easily dispatched in 28.46 by Nic Bensley, who placed 28th overall.

Only the over 50s were categorised and Pete Duhig finished 27th of those, 245th overall, in 38.05.

Cath Duhig race-walked the course in 50.51 to place 10th in the female over 50s list.

The Humpty Dumpty 10k on Sunday counted in the Leathes Prior Norfolk Road Race Grand Prix.

Matt Pyatt was second overall/1st M40, clocking 33.55. He said it as a very tough course in warm conditions.

Pete Johnson (41.18) and Jane Ashby (52.23) won their respective categories (M60/W65), while Jeff Reed took second place in the M70 race in 55.20.

Lisa Pyatt (150th/46.43) and Sarah Partridge (55.08) completed the Ryston contingent at this event.