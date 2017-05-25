Buzzing Downham Ryston Runner Bensley breaks barrier at Wroxham 5K

The Wroxham 5K midweek fixture last week attracted just four Ryston Runners in a field of more than 600.

It proved a good choice for Nic Bensley who broke 17 minutes for the first time, finishing in 14th place/2nd M45 in 16:57, and reporting himself to be “buzzing”.

Bensley’s time gave him an 85% age grading, something only the elite achieve, and which was matched by Malcolm Tuff, who finished in 17:37 and won the M50 category in the process. Also competing were Katie Moyles (U17, 499th in 28:06) and Sue Tuff (549th in 30:59).

Meanwhile, in Spain, this weekend Cath and Pete Duhig were joined by two other Ryston clubmates at the 2nd Carrera Academia General del Aire 5/10K. The races took place on the Air Base at San Javier which is the home of the Águilas, the top Spanish air display team.

The most successful was Jan Manning, who produced an excellent PB time of 21:09 for the distance and bagged herself 3rd Senior Woman trophy. A competitive run saw her finish 72nd overall out of over 250.

Carl Manning ran 46:41 in the 10K for 79th place overall out of 211, 6th M50+. Peter had an out-of-sorts day and came in 169th place in 53:56. Cath walked the course in around 66 minutes to finish 208th, only just outside the prizes in the W50+ category, despite being the oldest female in the race.