Cairns cements Downham Town CC place at Alliance summit after Sprowston victory

Downham beat Premier League basement side Sprowston on Saturday to maintain their position at the summit of the Norfolk Alliance table.

Bowling first, Downham didn’t start too well but two very good spells from Joss Stuart and PJ Cairns dragged their side back on top. Both went for just 22 from their eight overs with Stuart picking up two and Cairns three wickets respectively.

From there Downham controlled the innings and after an hour’s rain break which forced an early tea, they took the final six wickets for just 50 runs, Chris Sharp taking 3-29 from his six overs.

Downham set about reaching their target of 143, however lost early wickets and at one point were in some trouble at 40 for 4. This brought Pat Yates (20) and Cairns (53) to the crease who put on a half century partnership as Downham closed in on the total.

Cairns punished anything full, hitting two maximums in his half century. Once he fell it was left to Dom Tulett (6*) and Joss Stuart (9*) to finish off the game without too much trouble.

With nearest title rivals Cromer losing, it leaves Downham 33 points clear at the top with three games to go. They start with Brooke at home tomorrow hoping to avenge their early season defeat.

Shire Foods Group MoM – PJ Cairns.

