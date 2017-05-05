Cairns makes superb Downham return at Fakenham in Norfolk Alliance

On Saturday Fakenham hosted Downham Town in the latter’s opening game of the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division, writes Pat Yates.

Downham won the toss and bowled first, making run scoring hard for the Fakenham openers.

North Runcton v Downham Market cricket action Mark Skipper batting

Town dropped Keegan Monahan-Fairlie in the first over and this proved to be costly as he held the innings together with a patient 53. Ian Harrison took 3 for 43 with a mixture of seam and spin as Town regularly took wickets through the middle of the innings.

It was left to Peter ‘PJ’ Cairns on his return to Downham after over five years away to finish the innings with figures of 4 for 35 as his left arm spin proved too good for Fakenham’s lower order, whilst also taking the key wicket of Monahan-Fairlie, bowling him as he tried to sweep to the leg side.

Fakenham finished the innings on 167 for 9, a total Downham felt was very chaseable on a good wicket.

Town made a flying start as Addam Todd 19 and Tom Tansley 24 helped them reach 50 for 0 in the eighth over.

When Tansley was bowled by Speedman, however, the momentum swung as Town lost quick wickets, finding themselves 92 for 5.

This brought star man Cairns and the experience of Duncan Lanchester together. Cairns played both sensibly and beautifully for an unbeaten 52, punishing anything full. Town reached their total for the loss of five wickets in the 36th over, making a strong start to the season.

Next weekend Downham host Cromer at the Memorial Field, 1pm start.

Shire Foods MoM – PJ Cairns.

Cromer beat North Runcton by 6 wickets

North Runcton 256 for 6 (50 overs; Mark Skipper 33, Dean Robinson 96, Benjamin Coote not out 94).

Cromer 261 for 4 (45.3 overs; Benjamin Coote 1-40, Ben Skipper 1-47, Michael Annakin 1-44, Mark Skipper 1-32).

Runcton conceded 66 extras in the field which cost them the chance of defending a decent target.

Division One

Mattishall lost to Stow by 7 wickets

Mattishall 180 all out (38.2 overs; Dan Ward 10-1-29-4, Lloyd Richmond 2-33, Thomas Davey 1-43, Otto Esse 1-38, Keith Thomson 2-4).

Stow 187 for 3 (30.4 overs; Keith Thomson 64, Ed Landymore 17, William Denny 2, Otto Esse not out 74, Christopher Marchant no 7).

Division Two

Downham Town 2nd XI lost to Hethersett & Tas-Valley by 7 wickets

Downham 2nds 118 all out (30 overs; Ian Simmonds 33, Andrew Arndt 21).

Hethersett & Tas-Valley 19 for 3 (24.1 overs; Angus Stuart 2-37, Simon Brooking 1-43).

Topcroft lost to Swaffham (25pts) by 15 runs

Swaffham 229-8 (45 overs; Mark Eagle 27, Jasper Payne 52, Tom Puckey 11, Alex Reardon 13, Ryan Bradbury 77, David Annakin not out 29).

Topcroft 214 all out (44.2 overs; Payne 2-27, Maurice Dye 2-31, Puckey 2-56, Jack Coggles 3-26).

Division Three

North Runcton 2nd XI lost to Winterton by 9 wickets

North Runcton 119 all out (39.4 overs; Sam Major 16, Bob Belcher not out 58, Nathan Powley 16).

Winterton 120 for 1 (27 overs; Powley 1-12).

Swardeston A beat Fakenham 2nd by 3 wickets

Fakenham 178 for 7 (45 overs; Jack Ashford 35, Oscar Campbell 57, Paul Dunger no 22).

Swardeston 182 for 7 (43.2 overs; Tom White 3-33, Jonathan Sadler 1-23, Oscar Campbell 2-21, Mark Jarvis 1-33).

Norfolk Alliance continued

Division Four

Bircham beat Rocklands by 68 runs

Bircham 204 for 9 (45 overs; John King 29, Liam Crompton 16, Shaun Fisher 15, Robert Preston 42, Jack Wells 61, Jamie Tuck 16).

Rocklands 136 all out (39.3 overs; Aaron Howell 1-31, Matthew Rowe 1-27, Carlos Greeves 2-17, Shaun Fisher 3-21, Preston 1-31, Shane Fisher 2-4).

Continued on page 77

Division Five

Hockwold beat Mattishall 2nds by 154 runs

Hockwold 300 for 3 (45 overs; Anthony Ruddick not out 132, Joel Gilmour 31, Matthew Allsop 19, Roy Bland 81, Gavin Martin not out 10).

Mattishall 146 for 10 (44.3 overs; Garry Butcher 2-19, Scott Palmer 1-31, Bland 1-26, Simon Groom 1-18, Allsop 1-10).

Snettisham beat Great Melton 2nds by 9 wickets

Great Melton 2nd 85 all out (38.1 overs; Kieran Herbert 1-16, Jonathan Forder 2-15, Nathan Jeavons 2-12, Adam Daniels 3-9, Tony Park 1-4).

Snettisham 86 for 1 (15.5 overs; Ryan Twiddy 14, Damien Twiddy not out 30, Jonathan Forder not out 35).

Division Six

Denver beat Topcroft 2nds by 210 runs

Denver 303 for 5 (45 overs; Paul Morton 84, James Harper not out 136, Dan Harper 12, Chris Rolfe 16).

Topcroft 2nds 93 for 10 (31.5 overs; Chris Rolfe 2-20, Martyn Wardle 4-23, Kevin Cornwell 2-9, Daniel Clifton 1-13).

Score http://norfolkca.play-cricket.com/website/results/3135379

ALL RES =

http://norfolkca.play-cricket.com/website/web_pages/204802