Cambs Ladies v Norfolk county bowls derby thriller at March

Cambridgeshire Ladies Short Mat Bowlers recently played against Norfolk Ladies at March Indoor Bowls Club.

The whole day was very competitive but the atmosphere between everyone was fantastic with both teams cheering their players on.

Cambridgeshire started badly, gaining only a few points by the halfway point, however in the second half they surpassed themselves and managed to drastically catch up.

The end result was a win for Norfolk but only just as the score was 26-22.

A match was also played against the Avon/Bristol Ladies on May 13 at Daventry IBC with a good win for Cambridgeshire 29 points to 19, and 198 shots to Avon’s 142.

This was the first time the two teams had played each other and because of the distance involved Daventry was picked to cut the travelling time for both groups. This will be an annual event and both teams had a thoroughly enjoyable day with some very good games played.