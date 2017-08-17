Cameron claims silver and bronze at Sheffield games

West Norfolk athlete Cameron Ross helped his Special Olympics Norfolk (SON) squad to an impressive 35-medal haul during a successful week of competition in the National Games in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old from South Wootton, who trains with West Norfolk Athletics Club, won a silver in the long jump and followed it up with a bronze in the 4 by 100m relay race competing in the Eastern Region track and field team.

He narrowly missed out on another medal in the 200 metres in which he finished fourth and was fifth in the 100 metres.

He was cheered on by his dad Stuart, mum Sharon and sister Jennifer along with other friends and supporters of SON athletes among thousands who flooded to Sheffield for the premier national event staged by Special Olympics GB.

The four-yearly gathering for athletes with intellectual disabilities attracted more than 2600 competitors, 27 of them entered by Special Olympics Norfolk under the Eastern Region banner, with Cameron the only West Norfolk representative.

The SON squad amassed 10 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals over the four days of competition in track and field, swimming, football, artistic gymnastics and boccia (a petanque-type game).

SON chair Nicola Fish said: “Team SON did us proud, from the athletes trying their hardest and having the largest smiles all week to our wonderfully supportive families who spent the week cheering everyone on and the most dedicated, kind bunch of volunteers you could wish to spend time with.

“Everyone from SON has worked tremendously hard over the last two years in pulling together our squad, training them and raising the money to get everyone to the games. It was worth every minute and we can’t wait until 2021 to take part in this amazing event again.”

SON is run by volunteers and offers both summer and winter training and competition to around 100 athletes. Unlike Paralympics, which is for elite disabled sportspeople, Special Olympics is for all abilities and ages.

Full results for the National Games are on sheffield2017.org.uk/results

For information on SON at the games visit specialolympicsnorfolk.com