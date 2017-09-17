Campbell is Pick of young King’s Lynn West club swimmers

Round 5 of the Junior Fenland League was hosted by Thetford Dolphins on Saturday.

West Norfolk took on opposition from the hosts, along with Peterborough A, Boston and Wisbech.

West Norfolk’s team of young swimmers competed valiantly as usual, enjoying the competitive atmosphere after the extended summer break.

The team featured some experienced swimmers and some making their debut in the league, all giving their very best efforts.

There were some fine individual swims, with Campbell Pick taking victory in the 12/under 100m IM, and the 50m breast. Millie Laws showed her experience to pick up maximum points with a win in the girls’ 12/under 100m IM, along with a second place in the 50m fly.

Rhys Burrell performed brilliantly to win the 10/under 50m breast, not having been competing for very long with the club. Meda Vitiginyte shone in winning the girls’ 13/under 50m back early on in the evening.

There were many other encouraging swims from West Norfolk, cheered on by their enthusiastic supporters, and guided by team manager, Ryan Sykes.

Final placings: 1 Peterborough A, 159 points; 2 Wisbech 152; 3 Boston 146; 4 WNSC 107; 5 Thetford 98.