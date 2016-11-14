Captain Calvert leads Middleton Hall troops to inter-club glory

The annual Greensomes competition took place between the Middleton Hall Golf Club Ladies captain and her vice captain.

This year the captain’s team was victorious, winning six games to the four won by the vice captain’s team. Captain Elaine Calvert is pictured with her winning team below.

MHGC Cap v V-c

Calvert presented the Club Championship trophy to Elaine Wall (right), which she won after a four hole playoff. Calvert was the runner-up. Calvert presented the Summer Eclectic trophy to Cath Metcalfe (picture is on the far right).