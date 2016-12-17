Carrett gold for King’s Lynn United victors

Norfolk Superleague Darts

King’s Lynn United were hosts to Thetford on Sunday.

King’s Lynn United Men won 6-1. Craig Venman and Steve Carrett shared MoM honours with 26.37 average; other winners were Anton Liscsey (100gs), Glenn West, Ian King and Shaun Bitson (2x180, 100gs).

Ladies drew 2-2; winners Shirley Carrett (100,140) and Roz Sands (100). New signing for Lynn United Fiona Woodlow was denied a victory by Thetford’s unbeaten Marie Stopher, 17.28av.

Youth player Rian Woodlow won 3-1 (3x100,125, 140, 118gs) finishing his last leg in 18 darts.

l Buoyed by last week’s win, the King’s Lynn men’s team almost pulled off a shock win on Sunday away at Seadell.

The game went down to the last double in the final leg, with Seadell winning 4-3. Winners on the night were Sean Futter (22.74), MoM Mark Easter (24.04) and Andrew Belton (22.67).

The ladies team were also defeated 3-1 with LoM Kerry Thurgill (14.96) the only winner.

Next up are Lynn United on Sunday at the RBL club, from 6.30pm, in a derby.