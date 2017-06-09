Castle Acre off Norfolk Cricket League mark with Whiting’s hat-trick

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

With a third of the season gone, the leagues are starting to take shape, and Castle Rising have emerged as the front runners in Division One.

Rising beat Saxlingham by three wickets, Rob Child hitting 79, while Craig Beeden hit 82 for Saxlingham.

Castle Acre finally got off the mark, as they beat Felthorpe by seven wickets, Elliott Whiting cracking 85 and taking a hat-trick.

Overstrand comfortably beat morning leaders Sandringham, Tim Porter (66) and Chris Rogers (63*) being the main contributors, as both sides are just eight points behind the leaders.

Great Yarmouth beat Happisburgh by eight wickets, Steve Hak (68*) leading the way, while Wayne Goreham hit 65* for Kirkley and Belton as they beat St Andrews by 7 wickets.

Narborough still lead the way in Div 2W despite a week off.

Gooderstone’s victory owed much to Glenn Fossey’s 75*, while Beetley also won.

With Felthorpe A having withdrawn from the division, Garboldisham and Reepham & Salle won to keep up the pressure, Mark Lester grabbing 5-10 for the latter.

Div 3W still sees Beeston heading the list. Olly Hall (94*) helped North Elmham to their win. Bircham and Sandringham won, while Castle Rising A are the leaders in Div 4NW.

In the Tom Bartram T20, there were wins for Overstrand, Saxlingham, Drayton and Frettenham.

Scores, Division 1

Castle Acre 147-3 (35 overs; Elliott Whiting 85 not out, Tom Brown 29 no) 25pts beat Felthorpe 145 all out (42.3 ovs; Luke Fryett 4-32, Whiting 3-28 & hat-trick) 4pts by 7 wickets.

Castle Rising 206-7 (43; R. Child 79, Mahesh Sannakki 35) 24pts beat Saxlingham 203-7 (45; Paul Hudson 3-29, Matt Taylor 2-23) 8pts by 3 wickets.

Overstrand 199 all out (45; James Hearmon 3-11) 25pts beat Sandringham 113 all out (30.1; Andy Walder 29, Hearmon 26) 7pts.

Division 2 West

Gooderstone 154-2 (37.5; Glenn Fossey no75) 25pts beat Drayton 153 all out (44; Owen Chandler 4-51) 4pts by 8 wickets.

Division 3 West

Bircham 2nds 119 all out (32.5; Paul King 33; Anthony Sadler 3-21) 23pts beat Heacham 70 all out (29.1; Kevin Dix 17, Duncan Rix 17; Ryan English 4-32) 6pts by 49 runs.

North Elmham 174-4 (45; Sean Wright 2-24) 25pts beat Thornham 133 all out (43.4; Dickie Sayers 45) 5pts by 41 runs.

Sandringham 2nds 136 all out (44.1; Bradley Tennant 61; Harry Exley 10-5-18-3, Matthew Friend 3-31) 24pts beat Swaffham 2nds 59 all out (25.3; Jordan Twiddy 13; Neil Irwin 10-4-18-4 Dan Blackmur 10-2-30-4) 6pts by 77 runs.

Snettisham 2nds 132 all out (44.3; Connor Grief 39) 7pts lost to Beeston 133-8 (45; Danny Suckling 4-23) 24pts by 1 run.

Division 4 North West

Denver 2nds 119 all out (38.2; Callum Robinson 46; Aaron Keaney 2-0) 4pts lost to Hockwold 2nds 123-5 (31.3; Gavin Martin no33; Ben Watts 3-8) 24pts by 5 wickets.

Dersingham 2nds 181-6 (45; Jack Southgate 62; David English 1-12) 24pts beat Gooderstone 2nds 139-8 (45; Peter Crisp no43; Ben Southgate 4-19) 7pts by 42 runs.

Mundford 2nds 214-8 (45; Chris Upton 3-24) 23pts beat Castle Rising 2nd XI 213-5 (45; Stuart Royle 86) 9pts by 2 wickets off the final ball.

, as they

by 5 wickets