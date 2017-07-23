Castle Rising and Swaffham in T20 finals

NORFOLK CRICKET LEAGUE

There will be West Norfolk interest when the inaugural finals day of the Tom Bartram T20 competition take place at Sprowston CC on Sunday.

Eight teams have won through to the final stages and the cup is an all-Division One affair, as Saxlingham take on Felthorpe, starting at 10am, and Happisburgh lock horns with Castle Rising in the second semi-final at 1.30pm.

The winners face each other in the final at 5pm.

In the plate competition, St Andrews, from Division One, meet Swaffham, from Three West, at 9.30am, while Aylsham meet Martham at 1pm.

The winners will go through to the final at 4.30pm.

Competition organiser and league secretary Tim Porter said: “Our clubs have embraced this new competition, named after our former president who passed away last year, and it has found its place in the cricket calendar.

“Tom would have been delighted at the cricket already played, along with the odd upset along the way, and it is good to see all levels represented on the day.

“The Norfolk Cricket League is looking forward to a great day and hopefully a great advert for local cricket.”

Umpires are being provided by the Norfolk Association of Cricket officials, and there will be refreshments available all day for players and spectators.

Should rain ruin proceedings, then the reserve day is the following Sunday on July 30.

In the second phase of the competition, Castle Rising’s Mahesh Sannaki took 3 for 6 against Saham Toney and similar figures would put his side in good stead at the weekend.

In league action, Saxlingham made it eight wins in a row in Division One as they moved to second place after beating bottom side Castle Acre by nine wickets.

Castle Rising stay in top spot after beating Happisburgh by ten wickets.

Chasing 161, Rob Child (67 not out) and Ollie Denton (71 not out) knocked off the runs.

Sandringham slipped to third after losing at Kirkley and Belton.

Over in Division Two West, Narborough continue as leaders, while in Three West, Saham Toney A remain top of the pile.

Colin Yates (68) starred for Swaffham A, and Adam Darlow (67) did likewise for Heacham.

Hockwold A lead Four North West after playing out a thrilling tie against Narborough and Swaffham, Tony Exley’s 104 not quite enough for the visitors.

Castle Rising A stay in touch as their second team emulated their first XI in achieving a ten-wicket success.