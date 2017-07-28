Castle Rising reach Tom Bartram T20 Norfolk Cricket League final

The inaugural Finals Day of the Norfolk Cricket League Tom Bartram T20 Competition took place at Sprowston CC on Sunday, and eight teams won through to the day, Saxlingham winning the Cup and Aylsham St Giles taking the Plate.

The Cup was an all Division One affair, as Saxlingham overcame Felthorpe in the first semi-final thanks to Joe Lewis’ 2-7 and Ross Bilham’s 31, while Castle Rising beat Happisburgh in the second semi-final, Robert Wilson crashing an impressive 71, while Sunil Anthrayose took 3-18.

In the Final, Saxlingham posted 183-4, Craig Beeden smashing 67, while Castle Rising could only muster 110, Josh Widdowson hitting 36 and Craig Neave mopping up the tail with 4-18.

In the Plate, Hingham took Swaffham’s place at short notice, but were swamped by St Andrews Ajanthan Thiruchandran hitting 68*, while Aylsham St Giles brushed aside Martham. Aylsham St Giles then upset the formbook as they bowled St Andrews out for 98 in the Final, knocking off the runs for 3 wickets.

Competition organiser and League secretary Tim Porter commented: “Our clubs have embraced this new competition, named after our former president who passed away last year, and it has found its place in the cricket calendar.

“Tom would have been delighted at the cricket played, along with the odd upset along the way, and it was great to see all levels represented on the day, which was a fantastic advert for local cricket.”

Umpires and scorers were provided by the Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials, with the grateful thanks of the Norfolk Cricket League.

In the second regionalised phase, Castle Rising’s Mahesh Sannaki took 3-6 against Saham Toney.