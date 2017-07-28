Chalk up huge Middleton Hall charity day success

Have your say

Middleton Hall Golf Club Men’s Captains Charity Day

A very big thank you to all of the sponsors for making the day a huge success.

Matt Chalk MHGC

The fantastic amount of £1,776 was raised for West Norfolk Befriending. Various competitions were held throughout the day with 80 members from all sections taking part.

The overall winners of the Stableford competitions were Matt Chalk with 41 pts ocb and Debbie Hemeter with 38 pts.

Middleton Hall Golf Club results

July 2017 Mens Medal

Div 1: Richard Griffiths 81-14 = net 67 ocb, Graham Pearson 80-13 = net 67, Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons 82-13 = net 69.

Div 2: Tony Banyard 87-19 = net 68, Oliver Cullen 92- 21 =net 71, Karl Thompson 91- 18 = net 73.

Middleton Hall Golf Club Seniors Section

Tony Horne Trophy, 24/7/17

Division 1: 1 Chris Hudson 39 pts, 2 Paul Rushbrook 35 pts, 3 Roy Gladman 35 pts.

Division 2: 1 Bob Gamble 38 pts, 2 Malcolm Doughty 34 pts, 3 Michal Jay 30pts. Male Trophy winner Chris Hudson and runner-up Bob Gamble.

Ladies Competition: 1 Pat Hoban 32pts, Ladies Trophy winner; 2 Marie Long 30 pts, runner-up.