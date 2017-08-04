Charles first King’s Lynn Tri home with fastest Pentney Aquathlon swim

Pentney Premier Waterski Lake was the venue for King’s Lynn Triathlon Club’s invitational tri, which is normally a 1km swim, 36km bike and 6km run around the lakes and surrounding area.

Heavy overnight rain flooded large sections of the bike route, so organisers changed the format to an Aquathlon – a swim followed by a run.

1st Woman Lesley Robins

Intended as both a training race and to encourage friends and family to try tri for the first time, there was a huge range of age, experience and abilities taking part. It was Susan Dunne and Paul Malton’s first ever open water swim, and it was great to see club coach Jess Cunningham race.

Some had a shorter swim and some only completed a single run loop of 3km, depending on their own ability or injury, so overall finishing times and positions are difficult to fix, but 11 completed the full 1km/6km distance and Charles Napolitano was first to finish in 45min10s thanks to the fastest swim of the day (17min) and the third fastest run (27min21).

First lady back (6th overall) was Lesley Robins with a swim of 20min16 and a total time of 50min41. Others who completed the full course were Dave Neale (2nd), Andy Smith (3rd), Simon Riches (4th and fastest runner), Arron Green (5th), Neil Gayton (7th, including a detour), Jani Campbell (8th + 2ndF), Karen Wood (9th) and Paul Malton (10th, shortened swim).

Those that completed a single run lap, which was a mixed trail run and very damp in places, were Alex Gaunt (31min54, excluding his second lap of the lake), followed by Esme Kidman, Susan Dunne, Andrea Kidman, Julia Pepperell and Jess Cunningham. Kirsty Bunting had a typically solid swim, but had to abandon the run early on.

Despite not being a full triathlon, the general consensus was that it was still great fun.

KLTC swim at Pentney on Saturdays and Premier Waterski host Wednesday swim sessions. Details at www.kingslynntriathlonclub.co.uk and on Facebook.