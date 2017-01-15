Clear waters and heavy frosts hamper King’s Lynn anglers

Klaa news

By Darren Reed

The last few weeks haven’t been kind to the anglers on the banks of the rivers.

The still waters have been showing catches despite the weather being so unpredictable. Gin clear waters, heavy frosts and rising and falling temperatures have all hampered the anglers in finding the feeding fish.

Ten Mile Bank: Modney Bridge, only the odd roach have shown on the pole line when using pinkie and squat.

Cut Off Channel: Pike have been reported from specimen anglers using dead baits.

Pike up to 15lb 4oz have been recorded.

Middle Level: Three Holes is the only place on the Level showing any signs of fish. Plenty of jacks are showing, also a brace of pike, one to 22lb 4oz and the other of 20lb 6oz, both taken on dead baits.

Tottenhill: Odd carp and bream have still been showing on the pole and tip. Meat and corn have been producing the better catches of carp. Maggot and worm have had better results for the bream. Quality roach and small perch have also fed over the maggot baits that have been offered on the pole line.

Springside: Carp to 13lb continue to feed despite the weather conditions. Yellow baits have been more successful on the method feeder.

Shepherd’s Port, Bear Lake: Carp to 8lb have been showing on the pole line when dobbing bread. Maggot have also found a few carp feeding. Quality roach also showing when targeted.

Shepherd’s Lake: Bream to 4lb have been showing on the tip to the conventional bream style feeder tactics, when offering maggot as a hook bait. Chub have also been showing when targeted by presenting a bunch of maggots on a hook.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery.

Pairs match over Kingfisher Lake and Woodpecker Pool, Saturday: considering more than 1/4” of ice was covering lakes on Friday and cold rain throughout the night, lakes fished well.

Winning pair: Tim Nash and Ricky Young with a 4-point total. Tim was on Kingfisher on peg 13 with a weight of 42lb 4oz skimmers caught on pole maggot over groundbait (1 point) and Ricky on Woodpecker Pool on peg 10 with a weight of 22lb 10oz on long pole pellet (3pts); 2nd pair – Geoff Arnold and Bob Caulson with 5 points (weight decided). Geoff was on Woodpecker peg 5, weight 41lb 4oz carp on straight led and corn and silvers on pole maggot (1pt) and Bob was on Kingfisher Lake peg 1, weight 12lb 6oz on pole and maggot (4pts).

Third pair – Adam Godfrey and Ray Cook with 5 points, Adam was on Woodpecker Pool peg 15 weight 34lb 6oz on method feeder (2pts) and Ray on Kingfisher peg 30 weight 15lb 8oz on pole maggot (3pts).

Fourth pair – Colin Begbie and John Whitcombe with 6 points. Colin was on Kingfisher Lake peg 18 weight 34lb 4oz on pole maggot (2pts) and John was on Woodpecker Pool peg 13 weight 19lb 6oz on pole maggot (4pts); fifth pair – Steven Hillman and Myke Pollard with 10 points. Steven was on Woodpecker Pool peg 6 weight 16lb 12oz on pole on corn (5pts) and Myke on Kingfisher Lake peg 14 weight 2lb 8oz on pole maggot (5pts).

