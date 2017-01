Local pupils competed in the Large Schools and Small schools Sportshall Athletics finals at Lynnsport.

Teams competed in both track and field events and the teams who gained most points were crowned winners.

SSP Sportshall Athletics Finals

In the Large Schools section South Wootton won the Girls competition and Clenchwarton won the Boys.

In the Small Schools section Downham Prep won overall. All three teams now progress to the Norfolk School Games County final in March.

