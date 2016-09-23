Club farewells to King’s Lynn-based West Norfolk stalwart swim trio

The Senior Fenland League Final last weekend was a bittersweet occasion for West Norfolk SC who won the title again but said goodbye to three of their top swimmers who prepare to leave home for university.

Natalie Coogans, Elise Sorrell and Nathan Wells have represented West Norfolk for many years at the highest level, and individually at regional and national level. All three have shown great determination in training and competition, being an inspiration and fine role models to the younger swimmers.

Coogans competed most recently at Nationals this summer and is now off to Sheffield Hallam University to study Business.

Sorrell has represented West Norfolk for many years, competing at regional level on numerous occasions. She now travels westwards to Bristol University to begin her studies in Dentistry.

Wells has been at the top level of competition for many years, reaching Nationals again this summer with Coogans at the Olympic Trials. A true all-rounder who never gives anything less than his absolute best, Wells heads to Loughborough University to study Chemical Engineering.

The whole club wishes all three swimmers every success in their studies and thank them for their great contribution to West Norfolk’s success in recent years.

The Final was hosted at Wisbech with competition from Chatteris, Thetford and March.

West Norfolk very quickly proved to be unstoppable following a few early relay wins. Individual wins were recorded by Rachael Johnson, Leah Wightman, Jenny Read, Jake Lammas, Molly Lee, Alex Florance, Coogans, Matthew Hawkes, Lucie Peck, Jacob Isle, Rosie Muspratt and Freddie Laws.

Sam Rose, Abigail Whiting, Harvey Isle, Astrid Hubbard, Lara-Grace Mount and Wells all took two wins apiece, with Robert Addis picking up a hat trick.

The team cruised to victory, amassing a whopping 197 points overall to retain the trophy and run out winners for another year.

Result: 1 WNSC 197 points; 2 Chatteris 135; 3 Thetford 128; 4 March 126; 5 Wisbech 118.