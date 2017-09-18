Coaching sessions set to resume in Hunstanton

Bowls coaching sessions are set to resume again from next month.

The sessions, which are being held at Oasis Leisure Centre, in Hunstanton, will start on Wednesday, October 4, between 2.30 and 4.30pm.

Leading the coaching will be the quartet of qualified English Bowls coaches John Bull, Richard Bridges, Robin Mynott and Roy Ebbs.

The cost is £2.20 per session and all attendees are asked to sign in for 2pm.

The course is designed to help all abilities, from absolute beginners to bowlers who wish to improve their game.

All aspects of the sport will be covered, including: stance, delivery, the explanation of ‘green’ and ‘weight’ as well as how to measure correctly.

The basic rules and etiquette will also be covered. The course runs through to March 2018 with a break for Christmas.

To help any beginners, the club does have a selection of bowls to try, if needed.

For further information, please contact the Oasis on 01485 534227 or Richard Bridges on 01485 571496.

Pictured right, from left, are: qualified English Bowls coaches John Bull, Richard Bridges, Robin Mynott and Roy Ebbs.