Coe Norfolk League ton versus Gooderstone keeps Narborough hot on leaders’ heels

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

Promoted St Andrews head the embryonic Division 1 table after the second round of fixtures as they overcame Castle Acre by three wickets with four overs to spare.

Dave Lambert led the way with 57 despite Sam Molyneux’s 56 for the losers, who were 171 all out in 43.4 overs, skipper Dean Wall adding 36. Luke Fryett bagged 3-29 and Wall 2-25.

Last year’s level 2 champions faced off against each other and East beat West as Overstrand claimed the spoils over Castle Rising by three wickets in a tense encounter with 11 balls to spare, Neil Yarham hitting 51 and David Yarham 49 along with 4-24 with the ball.

Mahesh Sannakki grabbed 3-48 for Rising after Jahy Chima scored 46 not out.

Sandringham stumbled at home to Great Yarmouth, Steve Hak grabbing 66 while Jake Barton took 4-34 for the hosts who lost by 33 runs after being bowled out for 130 in 40.4 overs. Opener Richard Hurst top-scored with 34.

Happisburgh also chalked up their second win of the season. Jagdish Patro scored 111 as Felthorpe overcame Saxlingham.

Over in the Level 2 West, Joe Hollis’ 97 helped Reepham & Salle to victory and the head of the table.

Matthew Coe starred with 114*, adding 74 with Jack Crisp (35), and 76 with Jonathan Coe (33), helped by Charlie Steele’s 4-11 and Oliver Reynolds’ 3-11 as Narborough remain hot on Reepham’s heels.

Coe’s ton helped Narborough to post 232-5 in their 45 overs; Gooderstone were dismissed for 107 in the 39th over.

Drayton got their first win thanks to Rohan Kumar’s 101* and 4-28.

In Division 3 West, North Elmham head the pile thanks to Josh Hall’s 54* at Saham Toney 2nds.

Thornham also picked up a narrow win by 10 runs at Beeston thanks to Brad Williams’ 62. His knock was the mainstay of a modest 134 all out in 38.2 overs, while adding 43 for the ninth wicket with number 10 Ben Harris who hit not out 32.

Thornham, who were 9-4, skittled Beeston for 124 with plenty of time remaining, Will Symington 3-19.

Swaffham 2nds rolled over nine-man Heacham for 66 in 24.2 overs (Jim Parker 12; Stuart Youds 3-12), then reached 67-5 in the 21st (Anthony Reeve 24; Anthony Sadler 2-21).

Snettisham 2nds beat Sandringham by an even 100 runs after the latter were 96 all out in 34.4 overs (Brian Freeman 29; Paul Ingram 5-29).

Snettisham were 196 all out in their full allotment (William Rhodes 41, Connor Grief 42, Michael Herbert 52; Damon Hudson 4-35, Jamie Smith 4-46).

Highlights of Level 4 were Ashley Legge’s 89 for newcomers Boughton (Jonathan Storey 3-24), in a 61-run defeat at Hockwold 2nds, whose Mal Wright hit 54 in their 240-5 target (Matthew Mills 3-44).

Castle Rising 2nds’ Shinoj Philip bagged 4 for 31 and Stuart Royle scored 77 in a seven-wicket win over Fakenham 3rds who posted 144-7 (Matthew Beaumont 38).

A good innings of 65 by Alan Thulbourne for Denver 2nds and young Elliot Bateson (13) against some tight bowling in their 154 all out (43 overs; two wickets each for Mark Pickering, Jack Southgate and Joseph Read).

In reply, Dersingham 2nds’ Alex Havers (79 not out) rarely looked troubled in chasing the runs in an eight-wicket success.

Both sides contributed to a really enjoyable match played in a fantastic spirit.

Narborough 2nds opener Peter Crisp (52) and last man Robert Crisp (no 13) were their chief run-getters in 120 all out (44 overs; Nathan Cross 4-17).

In reply Cross with 53 and Louie Mitchell’s 32 got Gooderstone 2nds home by five wickets in just 22.5 overs (Julian Carlile 2-36).

<<<<<Matt Skinner hit 111 in vain for Aldborough as Darren Jeary grabbed 72 for Happisburgh A, Martham’s Ian Spencer crashed 98, while Simon Cadge (104*) and Rob Batley (110) shone out for Old Buckenham B. James Webster got 100 for Hales & Loddon, and George Shipley hit 88 for 4SE leaders Bungay A.

