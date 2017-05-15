Come and join King’s Lynn Go Ride’s charity Lynnsport trek

Last year the King’s Lynn Cycling Club Go Ride Juniors were successful in simulating the distance from Lands’ End to John O’Groats, a distance of 874 miles.

So this year, as part of the KLCC’s cycling weekend, they are attempting to cover the mileage from John O’Groats to the Champ-Elysée in Paris by completing 3,838 (954 miles) laps of the athletics track at Alive Lynnsport on Saturday, June 3.

Registration is from 8.30am (with an hourly and family charge structure) and hour time slots are now available to be booked.

Various other activities are going on, including a treasure hunt, tombola stall, cake stall, bouncy castle. At 10am the new Mayor will be joining, along with some delegates from the A-T Society.

All money raised on the day will be split with 50 per cent each going to the A-T Society and the Go Ride Club to buy new equipment for present and future child riders.

Whether you can do one lap or 100, every mile will make a difference, whatever your ability.

Go Ride thank those that have either donated their time, prizes for the tombola or publicity, including: Alive Leisure, Alive Sports Development, Costa Coffee, Fakenham Garden Centre, Farm Foods, Gould Barbers, Hardwick Tesco’s, H20 Vend, Kinnerton Chocolates, Fakenham, Lynn Morrisons, Majestic Cinema, King’s Lynn, Sandboy at Bawsey, The Entertainer, The Works, Waterstones, Youngsters World.

To start the fundraising, the Go Ride Juniors will be on Turbos at Costa Coffee in the Vancouver Centre from 10am on Saturday, May 20.