Search

Conditions test Middleton Hall Tony Horne Cup golfers

Seniors competition yesterday at Middleton Hall Golf Club was for the Tony Horne Cup. I attach a photo of the presentation of the trophies, together with some text that you might consider for publication please. Middleton Hall Seniors played on Monday for the Tony Horne Cup, a stableford competition with separate trophies for the ladies and for the men. Heavy rain and strong wind produced challenging playing conditions and a rather smaller field of players for this normally very popular event. Seniors Captain, Bob Gamble (pictured centre) presented the trophies to Pat Hoban who was the winning lady with a score of 32 points and to Chris Hudson who scored 39 points to take first place for the men." The full results were as follows: Middleton Hall Seniors, Tony Horne Cup: 24 July Men Division One 1st Chris Hudson 39pts 2nd Paul Rushbrook 35pts (ocb) 3rd Roy Gladman 35pts Division Two 1st Bob Gamble 38pts 2nd Malcolm Doughty 34pts 3rd Michael Jay 30pts Ladies 1st Pat Hoban 32pts 2nd Marie Long 30pts
Seniors competition yesterday at Middleton Hall Golf Club was for the Tony Horne Cup. I attach a photo of the presentation of the trophies, together with some text that you might consider for publication please. Middleton Hall Seniors played on Monday for the Tony Horne Cup, a stableford competition with separate trophies for the ladies and for the men. Heavy rain and strong wind produced challenging playing conditions and a rather smaller field of players for this normally very popular event. Seniors Captain, Bob Gamble (pictured centre) presented the trophies to Pat Hoban who was the winning lady with a score of 32 points and to Chris Hudson who scored 39 points to take first place for the men." The full results were as follows: Middleton Hall Seniors, Tony Horne Cup: 24 July Men Division One 1st Chris Hudson 39pts 2nd Paul Rushbrook 35pts (ocb) 3rd Roy Gladman 35pts Division Two 1st Bob Gamble 38pts 2nd Malcolm Doughty 34pts 3rd Michael Jay 30pts Ladies 1st Pat Hoban 32pts 2nd Marie Long 30pts
0
Have your say

Middleton Hall Golf Club Seniors played on Monday for the Tony Horne Cup, a stableford competition with separate trophies for the ladies and for the men.

Heavy rain and strong winds produced challenging playing conditions and a rather smaller field of players for this normally very popular event.

The full results were as follows: Middleton Hall Seniors, July 24, Tony Horne Cup.

Men, Division One: 1 Chris Hudson 39pts, 2 Paul Rushbrook 35pts (ocb), 3 Roy Gladman 35pts.

Division Two: 1 Bob Gamble 38pts, 2 Malcolm Doughty 34pts, 3 Michael Jay 30pts.

Ladies: 1 Pat Hoban 32pts, 2 Marie Long 30pts, 3 Kiem Byrne 28pts.

Pictured right: Seniors captain, Bob Gamble (pictured centre) presented the trophies to Pat Hoban who was the winning lady with a score of 32 points and to Chris Hudson who scored 39 points to take first place for the men.