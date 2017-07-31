Conditions test Middleton Hall Tony Horne Cup golfers

Have your say

Middleton Hall Golf Club Seniors played on Monday for the Tony Horne Cup, a stableford competition with separate trophies for the ladies and for the men.

Heavy rain and strong winds produced challenging playing conditions and a rather smaller field of players for this normally very popular event.

The full results were as follows: Middleton Hall Seniors, July 24, Tony Horne Cup.

Men, Division One: 1 Chris Hudson 39pts, 2 Paul Rushbrook 35pts (ocb), 3 Roy Gladman 35pts.

Division Two: 1 Bob Gamble 38pts, 2 Malcolm Doughty 34pts, 3 Michael Jay 30pts.

Ladies: 1 Pat Hoban 32pts, 2 Marie Long 30pts, 3 Kiem Byrne 28pts.

Pictured right: Seniors captain, Bob Gamble (pictured centre) presented the trophies to Pat Hoban who was the winning lady with a score of 32 points and to Chris Hudson who scored 39 points to take first place for the men.