Cook feasts on four Alliance wickets as Stow bowlers dominate Norwich

Stow registered their third victory in a row in Norfolk Alliance Division 1 with a seven-wicket win at home to Norwich.

With afternoon rain forecast, Stow captain Otto Esse won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to field.

With dark clouds overhead Stow’s opening bowlers Ward and Richmond hit a good line and length and Richmond produced a beautiful delivery to bowl Mhandu for 4. The Norwich batters seemed to be playing for the expected rain as they played defensively.

However the ball was moving in the air and a Ward straighter delivery hit Kemp on the pad and was given out LBW. Hudson joined Goodrum who moved the score onto 30 when Ward (2-26) this time nipped a ball back off the seam to bowl Hudson for 6.

Richmond (1-16) was replaced by J Cook who quickly found a great rhythm to his bowling. Taylor played some attractive looking shots on his way to 14. However Cook got the key wicket when he removed Taylor LBW to leave Norwich struggling on 51-4.

With rain closing in Cook produced a fantastic delivery to bowl Lake for 7. After 20 overs the rain forced the players off for a short delay.

Goodrum and Gyton resumed for Norwich. Cook struck early after the restart when Gyton was given out LBW for 0. Cook then got his fourth victim, again on an LBW decision, against B Kemp for 2 leaving him with figures of 4-17 and Norwich at 84-7.

Esse replaced Cook and with Brassett continued to keep up the pressure. Esse had Wiseman well caught at short midwicket by Landymore and in the same over bowled S Kemp for 0.

Goodrum batted the whole innings to finish 50 not out.

The final wicket came courtesy of a run out from Ed Landymore at cover dismissing Norwich for 99.

Stow’s reply started badly as Thomson dangled a bat outside off stump and was caught behind off Cook for 1. Fairey and Denny had to deal with some good early bowling.

However, rotating the strike effectively and capitalising on any bad balls, their partnership passed 50. Denny began to up the tempo with some traditionally powerful strokes. He was then caught by the fielder at square leg for 33 to leave Stow 65-2. Landymore and Fairey continued to bat without any trouble.

With only three runs needed to win Fairey looked to finish the game but his lofted drive found the fielder at cover for a fantastic 45.

Captain Esse joined Landymore and the winning runs came from a wide delivery.

Stow claimed 24 points. They face top of the table Diss next weekend in a must win game to keep promotion hopes alive.

Anglia Car Auctions man of the match: Jamie Cook.