Coote captures North Runcton Norfolk Alliance five-for

Cecil Amey Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division

Old Buckenham 184 lost to North Runcton 185-3 by 7 wickets

North Runcton won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This proved the correct decision as captain Ben Coote dismissed the first three Old Buckenham batsmen with only 25 runs on the board.

B.Sheering (30) and G.Merideth (35*) showed some resistance to the bowlers but they could only reach 184 after Coote dismissed the final two batsmen to finish up with figures of 5-28.

After M.Skipper (11) was dismissed caught behind off the bowling of A.Lawrence, Dean Robinson (85*) and George Rawlings (30) put on a partnership of 96 to put North Runcton firmly in the driving seat.

With 40 runs to win off the last 10 overs, cameos from N.Freeman (21) and M.Crisp (16*) along with a few lusty blows from Robinson saw the away side over the line only three wickets down and with two overs to spare.

Ring Associates Man of the Match: Ben Coote.

Other scores, Premier Division

Fakenham 234 all out (47; Tommo Yarham 47, Tatenda Chiradza 57) 10pts lost to Horsford 2nds 285 all out (50; Lloyd Marshall 5-64, Chiradza 3-62) 25pts by 51 runs.

Division Two

Brooke 2nd XI 243-8 (45; Tom Puckey 3-27) 7pts lost to Swaffham 265-4 (45; Jasper Payne 118, Alex Reardon 33, Alexander Payne 35, Ryan Bradbury not out 55) 24pts by 22 runs.

Downham Town 2nds 174-4 (30; Ashleigh Corbett 74) 23pts beat Bradenham 173 all out (40; David Grady 3-15, John Williams 3-22) 5pts.

Division Three

Great Melton 175-4 (33.5; Andrew Hancock 2-24) 24pts beat Fakenham 2nds 173 all out (43.5; Harrison Futter 85, Sam Blackiston 41) 5pts by 6 wickets.

North Runcton 2nds 200-3 (41.2; Andrew Barrett 82, Perry Dawson 38) 21pts beat Old Buckenham 2nds 199-3 (45) 5pts by 7 wickets.

Division Four

Stow 2nds 200-8 (45; Justin Sargeant 31, Martin Saddleton 65) 8pts lost to Beccles Town 2nds 202-6 (43.4; Steven Moulton 3-28) 24pts by 4 wickets.

Division Five

Hockwold 52-0 (7.4; Anthony Ruddick no25, Joel Gilmour no25) 25pts beat Old Catton 51 all out (25.3; Matt Allsop 9-4-7-4. Simon Groom 3.3-2-9-4) 0pts by 10 wickets.

Snettisham 176-1 (34.2; Tony Park 73*, Jonathan Forder 51*) 25pts beat Cromer 2nds 174 all out (42.3; K.Herbert 3-16) 3pts by 8 wickets.

Division Six

Denver 148 all out (40.1; James Harper 22, Dan Cornwell 15, Dan Harper 53, Marcus Glover 20, Martyn Wardle 15) 6pts lost to Horsford 3rd XI 177-9 (45; Harper 4-17) 24pts by 29 runs.

Division One

Dereham 224 all out (48.2; Dan Ward 4-20) 9pts lost to Stow 240 all out (50; George Cook 46, Tom Davey 46) 25pts.