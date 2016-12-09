Coote hits 73 for North Runcton in Denver success

Benjamin Coote hit an unbeaten 73 for North Runcton in their West Norfolk Indoor Cricket League Cup 83-run success over Denver.

Thornham beat Gooderstone by virtue of losing fewer wickets when the scores finished level. An opening batsmen shone for either side in this game, Stuart Merritt (37) for Gooderstone and Chris Burgess (35no) for Thornham.

Three Dersingham bowlers – Jamie Tuck, Alex Havers and Pete Brassett – all conceded fewer than 10 runs off their two overs on Sunday.

Results, John Brassett Cup: Denver 47-4 (10) lost to North Runcton 130 all out (10); Dersingham 67-1 (8.4) beat Bircham 66-1 (10); King’s Lynn 85-1 (6.4) beat Downham Town A 84 all out (10); Thornham 93-4 (10) beat Gooderstone 93-6 (10).

The last four games of round one will be played this week at KES Sports Hall.

Times, 17:30: Castle Acre v Sandringham, 18:30 Downham Town v Swaffham, 19:30 Wisbech Town v Wisbech Town A, 20:30 Castle Rising v Stow.