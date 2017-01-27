Coote is new chairman at North Runcton Cricket Club

It’s been a very busy winter at North Runcton Cricket Club, following its AGM.

Steward Bunting has stepped down as chairman following three very successful years in charge on and off the field, and everyone at NRCC thanks Steward for his efforts.

In his place Peter Coote has agreed to take on the role, and the whole club wishes him luck.

A massive thanks must be given to Clanpress who have spent three years as main sponsor. This year sees a new era with Ring Associates becoming the new main sponsor. NRCC also thanks all other sponsors, especially those who have joined for 2017.

In 2016, NRCC junior section had a very successful campaign, led superbly by Joshy Ring and Ben Coote with brilliant back up from the coaches.

The under 11 team which was managed by Ben Allsop finished league champions and their player of the season was Lucas Triffitt, special mention must go to Haydn Allsop and Phoenix Sherry, the latter who finished top of the bowling averages in the whole league.

The U13s shone and their player of the season was Jacob Lockhart who starred with bat and ball.

The U15s also impressed, especially captain Jack Trundley who hit the highest score in the league with 98.

He also represented both the Sunday 2nd and Saturday 2nd XI teams and even made the step up to the Saturday 1st XI in a victory at Downham.

The senior award winners were as follows: Saturday 1st X1 – Captain’s Player of the Year – Joshy Ring. Players’ PoY – Ben Coote. Saturday 2nd X1 – Captain’s PoY – Will Means. Players’ PoY – George Rawlings.

Sunday 1st X1 – Captain’s PoY – Jack Major. Players’ PoY – Callum Fisher. Sunday 2nd X1 – Captain’s PoY – Jack Trundley. Players’ PoY – Sam Major. Clubman of the Year Rosebowl – Ben Coote.

Some players represented Norfolk in 2016. Lucas Triffitt and Phoenix Sherry at U11 age group, both boys have also been selected for the 2017 U12 squad. Will Means represented the U17 team and impressed.

Amy Cubitt also made her bow for the Norfolk ladies side, and is more than likely to represent them in 2017 too.

Ben Coote capped a fine season by being selected for Norfolk 1st XI, took wickets and contributed with some late runs. Ben will be looking to continue his county stint.

Having struggled to fill the gap of Saturday 2nd XI captain, following George Rawlings’s decision to stand down after a very successful season which included promotion at the first time of asking back to Division Three of the Norfolk Alliance, Sam Major has stepped forward along with continuing to captain the Sunday 2nd XI.

Should anyone be interested in joining North Runcton CC, please contact club secretary Jim Major at Jim.Major@Brown-co.com

Twitter feed: @NorthRunctonCC for all the latest news from the club.