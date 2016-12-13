County calls make Docking Junior Badminton club history

For the first time in the club’s history, two primary school students from the Docking Junior Badminton club have been selected for the U12 Norfolk Badminton Squad.

Paige Roper and Jack Leverett are already members of the West Norfolk Junior Badminton development squad, and have been talent-ID’d at a recent county coaching day.

Mrs Easter, PE Leader for St Marys Federation said “Docking Primary School are delighted Paige Roper and Jack Leverett have been selected for the county squad. If he could, Jack would play badminton all day!”

Docking JBC received a grant in 2010 from the West Norfolk Sports Council to set up a new club for Primary school children from the Docking area. Level 2 coach, Janis Baker has run the club for the past six years, and it has gone from strength to strength, and now has a waiting list. This year an additional club for St Mary’s Federation, which includes children from Brancaster and Sedgeford as well as Docking, has also become a success.

Coach Janis Baker said she is very proud of the two children as “they are so enthusiastic about playing badminton and their attitude towards learning is excellent”, and wishes them all the success with their badminton in the county squad.