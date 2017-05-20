County King’s Lynn ace Jack, 11, scoops West badminton award

West Norfolk Junior Badminton, sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton, held their end of season presentation and party at KES Academy, Lynn.

The children enjoyed a fun training session with lots of exciting team games to end the season, run by head coach Robin Cooper and assistant coach Ben Watts.

Awards were made, decided by Cooper, Watts, assistant coach Norma Bowen, and squad manager, Roger Cetti.

Player of the Year was awarded to 11-year-old Jack Leverett, based on his enthusiasm, attendance, acceptance into the county squads and successes in several tournaments this season.

Most Improved Player was Amy Howard, 10, for willingness to learn and apply the coaching at training and tournaments, resulting in selection to the county squads.

Watts recently qualified as a level 2 coach, and has delivered a couple of sessions when Cooper was unavailable. Ben stood down as club captain, with Dan Avey taking over for next season, and he was presented with the Captain’s Trophy. Dan will lead the teams in matches and support the younger players at tournaments and events. He is also on the club committee as its Junior Representative.

Several players are in the various Norfolk Junior squads, including Jessi Bateman, Luc Widdowson, Charlie and Harry Wakefield, Alfie Brown, David Flannigan, Cole Fowler, Leverett, Paige Roper and Howard. Jess has also been invited to play for the senior county team this season.

An away match against regular opponents from the Lincoln development squad took place in early May.

The annual West Norfolk Junior Championships, sponsored by Top Spin Tennis, were recently held at Alive Lynnsport with record numbers of entries in several age younger groups.

The annual training weekend at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes took place in October, where Team GB player Heather Olver and ex-Irish international Patrick MacHugh coached the children. The squads will resume training in September.