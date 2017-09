The finals of the Hunts County Bats Senior and Junior Cups will take place at Sprowston Cricket Club on Sunday.

Commencing at 11am, the Hunts County Bats Junior Cup final will be between Snettisham Royals and Martham.

The Senior Cup final, which starts at 2pm, sees Old Buckenham play North Runcton.

The man-of-the-match in both finals will receive a bespoke bat worth £300.